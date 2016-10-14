Lounge Chair, $249.99. Thinking of “a hybrid between a chair with no arms and a chair with arms,” Deam explains, resulted in this lounge seat, which features steel legs and tall, foam-cushioned sides that comfortably cradle the user.
Side Table, $89.99. Comprising a molded plywood tray top and a trio of powder-coated steel legs, this table was “designed to make it seem like the top is floating,” says Deam.
A preview of a few of the 120+ products included in the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection for Target. Complete look book coming in December, with the full line available in stores and on Target.com December 27.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.
Andy Harman’s macramé Owl punctuates the living room with a California-craft sensibility while the midnight-blue brick imbues the space with a “German-Brutalist-1960s kind of feel,” says Adler. “It gives the room a nice architectural gravitas.”
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.