The Countryside model from 84 Lumber Tiny Living is a rustic, wood-clad tiny house set on a steel trailer.
The Cozumel tiny home is a mobile dwelling with a luminous interior.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
Jenesys Buildings offers three different houses that are designed to comply with Vancouver’s laneway housing regulations.
Casa Ti is a single-story home that’s designed with energy efficiency in mind.
Wedge by Wheelhaus
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
