Nyal R. Sewell
Marco V. Morelli says his Studio Shed is the perfect refuge. “It’s changed my life for the better,” he says. “I’ve gotten so much more work done, and I think my marital relations are much better because I have a place of my own.”
#DeusExMachina
#Bali
#Petrolicious
#MotorcycleDesign
Photography by Ted Gushue
The Emporium Of Postmodern Activities - Venice, CA
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
A perpendicular walkway leads right to the garage and laundry areas.
