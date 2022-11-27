Downward stairway as the main access. The steps skirt around a beautiful tree.
The black matte steel ship’s ladder was designed by Mickus to have open risers and bent-plate tread that forms a honeycomb pattern and fabricated locally. “We wanted it to be a much more open object,” says Mickus, so as not to block light or views. “The design makes it almost invisible when you're looking straight through it.”
Queen's Drive III in London, England, is currently listed for £895,000 (approximately $1,038,374) by The Modern House.
Surrounded by concrete walls, the lush garden in the back presents a private city oasis.
Architects Mary and Joseph Merz designed the multilevel home in 1965 for acclaimed graphic designer Ron Clyne and his wife, Hortense.
The home’s kitchen anchors the home, and is a reflection of the family’s culture. “The kitchen is the space most important to this family and where they like to gather and spend time with one another,” says Johnson. Vertical white-washed cypress wraps the wall and ceiling on either side of the kitchen, complementing the warm tone of the wood frame windows.
Window divisions were inspired by the mullion patterns of the original home. “This expression of the mullions allows them to become a bit like looking out through the site’s tree trunks, which dissolves the interior and exterior division,” says architect Sarah Johnson.
A nod to the home’s midcentury roots, warm and honest materials are favored in one of the home’s three bedroom suites.
An expansive deck overlooking the forested backyard further extends the gathering spaces.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
"This is a very special home that needs to be preserved for its place in architectural history because of its provenance and striking architectural design,