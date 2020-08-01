Campo Loft is a blend of industrial architecture and the natural materials found in the surrounding valleys. It is a contemporary residence where contrast plays a large role—old and new, sleek and rustic, light and dark, rough and soft.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
The fireplace is the focal piece of the living area, anchored by glazed openings on either side.
The furniture, lighting, carpet, and curtains were provided by The Modern in Amsterdam, a partner of Ibiza Interiors and The Nieuw.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
The walls and parts of the roof are original to the structure. The steel-framed windows and openings are new.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
