A new home at Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, captures the spirit of its surroundings. Boi sconces, which David Weeks designed for Ralph Pucci, illuminate the bedroom. The area rug is by Stephanie Odegard.
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
Walls are overrated. Instead we mounted a ceiling track and suspended a 13-foot piece of art that slides to become the bedroom wall. Viola—instant privacy! Photo by Chellise Michael Photography.
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
As seen in Luxe magazine, this bedroom features the Cascade Round Luminaire. A shower of shimmering opulence composed of cascading crystal beads, this flush mount ceiling series by Todd Rugee for Boyd Lighting is the perfect modern chandelier. It is available in seven sphere options and four sizes. The Cascade Grand Luminaire won the ADEX award by Design Journal. Available in 4 sizes. Photo by Eric Figge.
New doors and windows and a simplified palette lend the master bedroom—which retains the lines of the original mid-century modern house—a calm, unfussy elegance.
A bed sheathed in dramatic black and a complementary modern chair anchor the light-filled, spacious attic bedroom of this modern farmhouse. Via sfgirlbybay on The Fancy (Pin)
The color palette may be restrained, and the price tags high, but it's not all serious: Check out the hammock hung in the office between the living room and bedroom.
Another cozy bedroom we'd never want to leave. The handwoven rug and soft textiles warm up the expanses of glass and steel framing. (Pin)
Little is needed in the way of bedroom ornament or furnishings with a picture window framing a quiet view. Via youaretheriver.
A lounge chair covered in Alexander Girard fabric in the bedroom ensures that the house meets a more modern ideal than a sustainable stereotype.
A light filled bedroom is simply decorated with one Eames rocker and a single framed piece of art.
The master bedroom of a Brooklyn loft features a small workstation with a Philippe Stark desk chair.
In the Hagerty House, the bedrooms are arranged in a uniform line of five cubicles. Initially, each bedroom had a vividly colored western wall—red, blue, yellow, or green—with the remaining three walls painted white.
The kids’ bedroom features playfully colored bunk beds from Ikea. The mirrored closet doors reflect light and make the room appear larger. The vertical light slot can also be viewed through the bedroom corridor.
Our Portica bed is a classic and makes a sleek, modern statement in this bedroom. Because of its smooth and subtle design, it easily blends with other materials in the space.