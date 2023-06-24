Dwell House
Michael Walters
Floor Plan of Lord House Renovation by Spatial Practice
Amir and Chi retained the house's flat roof and reworked the fenestration in the section at right, which was a later addition.
The architects replaced Lord's former freestanding studio with a structure of their own, which connects to the pool cabana and mechanicals room by what they describe as "a floating canopy.
Amir and Chi replaced the hearth's broken tiles and stuccoed the sides of the open fireplace, which Lord had originally detailed with a gravel mosaic.
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
The couple planted a Japanese black pine bonsai alongside the entrance path that mirrors one in a sketch Neutra had made of the space.
An undated photo from the Lord family shows the front entrance of the house, with decorative details added by Stephen Lord.
A sketch of the home Richard Neutra designed for Stephen Lord.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”