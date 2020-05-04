"Providing a sanitary safe environment will become standard in office design, with surface materials that are anti-microbial, security robots like Cobalt (which we designed), daily deep cleans, non-touch gestural interfaces, and more personal space. Office design is always changing, and this is a new opportunity to design for maximum health: a physical and mental wellbeing approach of the most precious asset of any business—its people," shares Behar. Pictured here is Fuseproject's office before the pandemic.
"Providing a sanitary safe environment will become standard in office design, with surface materials that are anti-microbial, security robots like Cobalt (which we designed), daily deep cleans, non-touch gestural interfaces, and more personal space. Office design is always changing, and this is a new opportunity to design for maximum health: a physical and mental wellbeing approach of the most precious asset of any business—its people," shares Behar. Pictured here is Fuseproject's office before the pandemic.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.
Photography by Matthew Millman
Photography by Matthew Millman
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
Dwell's September 2014 issue.
Dwell's September 2014 issue.
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
Terradomes range in size from one and a half feet to five feet in diameter. The one shown here stairs Lopez's favorite plants: Tillandsia, or Air plants, which don't need soil. Edible herbs or orchids are other options.
Terradomes range in size from one and a half feet to five feet in diameter. The one shown here stairs Lopez's favorite plants: Tillandsia, or Air plants, which don't need soil. Edible herbs or orchids are other options.
A John Baldessari photograph rests on a shelf above a built-in desk just around the corner from the kitchen.
A John Baldessari photograph rests on a shelf above a built-in desk just around the corner from the kitchen.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
A modular shelf system by Alu provides a more sculptural take on the classic bathroom vanity in this Toronto home.
A modular shelf system by Alu provides a more sculptural take on the classic bathroom vanity in this Toronto home.
The Toro Chair has a thick saddle leather sling so you can lounge in style.
The Toro Chair has a thick saddle leather sling so you can lounge in style.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Though the house is in need of some dire repairs—including leaks and a lack of heat and water—it stands proud with its original architecture built entirely of concrete and glass. It cantilevers over the Silvermine River.
Though the house is in need of some dire repairs—including leaks and a lack of heat and water—it stands proud with its original architecture built entirely of concrete and glass. It cantilevers over the Silvermine River.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Set cover photo