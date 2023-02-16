SubscribeSign In
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
The custom artwork is from LUMAS and the bedside tables are Chelsea Textile. The apartments also contain Bosch washers and dryers.
In the sitting area, two leather Paulistano chairs by Paulo Mendes da Rocha top a rug by Yerra; the wall paint is Comex.
The master bedroom, painted in Whisper by Comex, sports a bed that Farca custom-designed as part of his EF Collection.
