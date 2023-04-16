Designed by famed artist and architect Arthur Jackson Hepworth, this well-preserved 1958 home is surrounded by charming gardens.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
Michael and Teegan prepare lunch with their daughter, Perse, in the kitchen of their contemporary farmhouse in Australia’s Piccadilly Valley.
The tiny home on wheels that Tru Form Tiny designed and built for Judy and Dean Anderson is wrapped in white-painted pine and accented with ebony-stained cedar around the door.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
If striving for a lower carbon footprint with likeminded neighbors sounds like your cup of tea, BedZED has a place for you.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
17896 Santa Rosa Avenue in Guerneville, California, is currently listed for $775,000 by Gary Beyrouti of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
A place of unspoilt nature, the island property spans approximately 1.6 acres.
Corrugated Cor-Ten steel clads the entryway that connects the two cedar-clad wings.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with stainless steel counters and cabinetry and shelving made from Douglas fir sawmill offcuts.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.