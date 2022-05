The Recycled Tube Light is an unexpected light that blends recycled materials and innovative design details to create a truly distinctive light source. The light is comprised of recycled T8 fluorescent bulbs as diffusers, which work to emit a soft, warm light. The recycled bulbs are secured by powder-coated white metal straps, furthering the industrial look of the light. The light can be used to complement a modern interior, or as a pleasant contrast in a more traditional space.