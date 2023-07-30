Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
n
NK
Follow
27
Saves
Followers
Following
Grand Entrance to the Trailer at Twilight !
Bedroom
Dark paint was used strategically to give primary visual hierarchy to the flagstone fireplace and roofline.
Front entry with reflection pond and pivot-panel fence separating the atrium.
A private courtyard sits behind the primary bathroom and is accessed from the yard through a meandering path within the Japanese-inspired landscape.
Media room with an expansive sectional that is a favorite spot for the entire family.
Kitchen sits in the true heart of the home.
View from Kitchen of Backyard and great room
Kitchen with Chic Solid White Quartz counters and waterfall, European flat panel Cabinets
Front view with Palms and Low maintenance Landscaping
Entry Hall
Exterior Entry and Fountain
The iconic saw-tooth roof lines of the original home were retained and accentuated
More natural light and a calm soaking tub
A focus on drinks and wine directly adjacent to the living spaces
Front elevation of desert modern new home in Phoenix Arizona featuring breeze block, wood slats, date palm tree aperture, and pocketing sliding glass doors
Kitchen with breakfast nook view out to the backyard.