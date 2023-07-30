SubscribeSign In
Grand Entrance to the Trailer at Twilight !
Bedroom
Dark paint was used strategically to give primary visual hierarchy to the flagstone fireplace and roofline.
Front entry with reflection pond and pivot-panel fence separating the atrium.
A private courtyard sits behind the primary bathroom and is accessed from the yard through a meandering path within the Japanese-inspired landscape.
Media room with an expansive sectional that is a favorite spot for the entire family.
Kitchen sits in the true heart of the home.
View from Kitchen of Backyard and great room
Kitchen with Chic Solid White Quartz counters and waterfall, European flat panel Cabinets
Front view with Palms and Low maintenance Landscaping
Entry Hall
Exterior Entry and Fountain
The iconic saw-tooth roof lines of the original home were retained and accentuated
More natural light and a calm soaking tub
A focus on drinks and wine directly adjacent to the living spaces
Front elevation of desert modern new home in Phoenix Arizona featuring breeze block, wood slats, date palm tree aperture, and pocketing sliding glass doors
Kitchen with breakfast nook view out to the backyard.
