From the tabletop to the backsplash to the bar front, this home features beautiful texture and color on every surface.
In the kitchen, the full back wall is tiled: a backsplash that makes a splash.
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
