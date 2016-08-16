A piece I created recently with watercolor and oil pastels. Staged using iArt View.
A large oil painting I'm working on. A scene in Italy. And my rabbit has the best view.
This was created recently using Sketches app. on my iPad Pro. I have been challenging myself to emulate the look of pastel on paper. I was happy with this one. It's titled: SOCK.
