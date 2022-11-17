Dwell House
The fireplace was relocated to this bedroom so as to preserve it and make it a feature.
Before: The beige carpeting, track lighting, and skimpy baseboard were removed.
When the team found keyhole wood paneling in the basement, they reinstalled it here to amp up the cozy factor and give the room some historic character.
The view back into the kitchen frames the inset wood shelves, and allows one component of the work triangle, the stove, to stay tucked out of sight.
Before: The team widened the doorway between the kitchen and dining room.
The view from the kitchen is layered, first glimpsing a partial view of the dining room and the stained glass at the front exterior in the distance.
The stained glass windows "bring that little bit of sprinkling of color into the space, and then everything else is just super high-contrast white," says Rausch.
The colors in the furniture highlight the rich tones of the preserved stained glass.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
Before: The team kept all of the original trim still on site.
pattern chair / painting - exterior similar / countertop / cabinets
Before: The kitchen reflected the taste of intervening owners. Lunt notes that the cabinets and floors appeared more outdated than many of Frey's original plan.
furniture / color / pool furniture pulls outside
The bedrooms have a gauzy sheer layer of ripplefold draperies for soft light and some privacy during the day, with a separate blackout layer for the evenings.
The pink sofa is joined by a Driade Roly Poly lounge chair. “I just love the quirky design,” Milla says.