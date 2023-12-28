Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Before: This 1959 Eichler home in the Sunnyvale area was a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, courtyard model, with an L-shaped plan and high fence to create privacy from the street.
Opening the connection between the basement and the main floor, Plum Projects made the staircase the center of the home. Polished concrete floors anchor the space.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.