SubscribeSign In
At night, the home appears as a glowing light-box from the water. "The spacious lot is large enough to expand the property with a cottage, pool, or modern cabana,
At night, the home appears as a glowing light-box from the water. "The spacious lot is large enough to expand the property with a cottage, pool, or modern cabana,
Radiant heated flooring continues into each of the three bedrooms.
Radiant heated flooring continues into each of the three bedrooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows line the backside of the home, capturing sweeping bay views.
Floor-to-ceiling windows line the backside of the home, capturing sweeping bay views.
The light-filled kitchen features professional-grade, stainless-steel appliances.
The light-filled kitchen features professional-grade, stainless-steel appliances.
A massive block fireplace dominates the interior of this secluded retreat, which pairs industrial finishes with woodsy charm.
A massive block fireplace dominates the interior of this secluded retreat, which pairs industrial finishes with woodsy charm.