The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
For all the pleasures of indoor-outdoor living, Milgard offers its Essence Series® Sliding Doors. These models don't skimp on customization: in addition to all the aforementioned interior wood finishes, exterior colors, glass options, and decorative grids, their handles come in 7 hardware finishes that range from slate black to brushed chome. For additional security, these doors can include a SmartTouch Bolt® which can lock the door in a venting position to promote fresh air circulation. Seen here are the Essence Series® French-Style Sliding Doors; the Essence Series® In-Swing French Doors and Essence Series® Out-Swing French Doors offer a hinged option.
A beloved Japanese tradition is to char exterior cladding to make it fire resistant. Here, the effect on the front door is likely more aesthetic than preventative—though you can never be too careful.
The house is entered through a Visteon steel door by Neoporte, who also provided the solid core birch interior doors.
