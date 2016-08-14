For all the pleasures of indoor-outdoor living, Milgard offers its Essence Series® Sliding Doors. These models don't skimp on customization: in addition to all the aforementioned interior wood finishes, exterior colors, glass options, and decorative grids, their handles come in 7 hardware finishes that range from slate black to brushed chome. For additional security, these doors can include a SmartTouch Bolt® which can lock the door in a venting position to promote fresh air circulation. Seen here are the Essence Series® French-Style Sliding Doors; the Essence Series® In-Swing French Doors and Essence Series® Out-Swing French Doors offer a hinged option.