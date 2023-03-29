The architects deconstructed the sole bathroom, enclosing the toilet and shower in separate rooms and placing a vanity and sinks in the hallway, so that up to four people can use the facilities at the same time.
The builders created new, more expansive decks for the cabin and employed larger windows from Marvin.
The cabin is surrounded by evergreens and poplars that help to give a treehouse experience.
Kara Van Dyke breathed new life into an A-frame built 30 years ago by her grandfather. The family home now features rustic modern decor inspired by Kara’s Scandinavian roots.
The new flooring throughout is white oak, which warms the high contrast, black-and-white palette.