Buckner and Roberts both expressed admiration for Jones’s thoughtful details—including the sloping glass, angled columns, and Wrightian light shelf.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Jorie found these skinny end tables at IKEA, and chose a bed that could be lifted to hide extra bedding and supplies. She explains she wanted the interior of the home "to be light filled, airy, and as open as possible."
Jorie asked for an enclosed deck at the front of the home, which includes a dining area, as well as a space for the kids to sleep, if they desire. "The huge screen deck feels bigger than the interior of our home," she says.
Add texture or patterns to your Classic Revival look with artwork, drapes, carpets and wallpaper. Have fun with every layer, but keep things symmetrical.
With this look, less is more. Select a door that’s light and neutral, and keep the rest of your space practical with a single color palette.
Consider large, heavy doors made from reclaimed wood, sticking with warm neutrals and crisp whites. Incorporate features such as farmhouse sinks, shiplap, distressed wood, and antique accents.
Nothing about the Modern Farmhouse trend is contrived. When old farmhouses served their original purpose, anything and everything was reused. “People would turn old feed sacks into clothing as a way to reuse it,” says designer Barbara Gilbert. “We’re seeing that concept revive in today’s world.”
Barn-inspired homes revive once-discarded places and objects, striking a unique, sophisticated balance between the old and the new.
Minimalist yet cozy, this cluster-style home in a Norwegian forest offers plenty of nooks to get comfortable in.
At 74 square meters (797 square feet), this variation of the Vinkelhuset line by Danish modular cabin designer Møn Huset is L-shaped in plan and hits all the right notes, boasting clean lines, a practical gabled roof, and simple, attractive detailing on the interior.
"We didn't want to diminish the openness and height and feeling of a great expanse of space," said the owner of this resurrected 19th-century barn house in Pine Plains, New York. Fortunately, the barn frame's horizontal beams perform a domestic function by creating the illusion of a lower ceiling. An abundance of furnishings in rich materials fills out the space. Photo by Raimund Koch.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
This small vacation home in Skåne, Sweden’s southernmost province, is actually a log cabin with the logs covered by blackened vertical board cladding. The living roof has been planted with sedum—an homage to the area's traditional sod roofs.
Built entirely of wood, this cabin in the forest of Ingarö was constructed in close collaboration with local builders and local woodworking companies and was inspired by its sylvan setting.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The house rises to nearly the height of the neighboring structure. The plantings on the bridge, which connects the guest pavilion with the master bedroom and media room pavilion, will eventually grow in to create a privacy screen. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Tribeca Manufacturing Building New York–based architect Andrew Franz undertook the renovation of a landmark circa-1884 former soap warehouse in Tribeca, originally designed by George W. DaCunha in the Romanesque Revival style. Franz reorganized and modernized the six-story building—which retains its original 16-foot beam ceilings, brick walls, timber columns, and elevator winches from the former freight shaft—by incorporating steel, glass, handmade tile, and lacquer to complement the masonry and heavy timber. An interior courtyard and rectangular mezzanine are situated below the original 16-foot gull-wing ceiling planes.
"Having the double loft really created a lot of sleeping space for our kids—we have two double beds and two single beds up there," Jorie says. "Unlike a lot of tiny homes, we do have our own separate bedroom that is in the front of the home."
"We needed furniture that could be easily wiped down and rid of sand from the beach and dirt from our hikes; a leather sofa was a must," she says. Jorie added a daybed to the living area as an extra space to sleep, if needed.
"I wanted our home to have as many windows as possible," Jorie says. "I love how the plywood ceilings turned out looking so clean and natural."
The eastern side offers an equally mesmerizing view of Mount Tamalpais, which is lush with foliage throughout the year.
From his perch Dwares can enjoy a glass of wine while gazing at the ocean.
On a sandy cul-de-sac in Stinson Beach, California, architects Matthew Peek and Renata Ancona built an elevated modern structure beside a modest 1940s bungalow.
Front facade with firewood stacked beneath new cedar deck
