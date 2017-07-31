Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the
house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves
and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
The kitchen features oyster gray Laminex countertops, an Astra Walker brass-plated sink, and a Miele oven.
To detail to the kitchen cabinetry and shelving, plywood sheets were turned on their sides to expose multi-toned striations.
The Flip Shelf, designed as a companion piece for the chair, uses three foldable plywood planes to create a lightbox-like lamp or wall decoration.