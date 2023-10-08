The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
Two mezzanines are accessible by ladder and can be used as sleeping areas for overnight guests.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
The bathroom is sandwiched between the kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor.
Builder Luis Miranda assembled the CNC-milled parts in 20 days. The clear facade is made of thermally bonded polycarbonate, and the tensile covering is by Desmontables.
The ground floor is split between Gloria’s bedroom and the kitchen and living area, with a bathroom at the center.
“The transparency plays with the idea of impermanence, as the cabin reflects the shadows of the forest and their movements during the day on its skin,” explains architect Guillermo Acuña.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.