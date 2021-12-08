From the street, the house rises two stories, dropping down on the opposite side to follow the slope. Clive envisioned the top floor as a “crow’s nest.”
A peek at the master bedroom.
“With the separate levels, children and adults have their own territories but can also come together,” explains Clive.
Joe Sturges of GS Landscape Architecture Studio oversaw the landscape design.
The ground floor, which holds the children’s bedrooms as well as a den and gym, opens to the pool terrace.
Chairs by Charles and Ray Eames, Dirk Vander Kooij, and Verner Panton surround a table designed by Clive and crafted in South Africa by his father, Ken. Overhead is a custom brass pendant by Cole Lighting.
“I wanted it to feel almost like you’re in a helicopter when you’re on the top floor,” adds Clive.
“The steeply sloping site provides three unique spaces—the living attic, the pool deck, and the garden terrace.”
White oak floors by KB’s Hardwood Floors run throughout.
Beach, hills, and flatlands vibes all swirl together in architect Clive Wilkinson's Los Angeles home, where guests are greeted with a laser-cut metal stair railing. Situated on a steeply sloping site, the distinctive structure lends itself to a living attic, pool deck, and garden terrace, mixing elements like low-slung Italian furniture and oak flooring. Bright green makes a splash in the kitchen, which is tucked underneath Douglas fir rafters.
“Many of Los Angeles’s iconic modern houses float above the city like tethered spaceships on stilts,” says Clive. “I had always yearned for the opportunity to design my own floating home.” Custom black zinc panels and sandblasted concrete form the exterior.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the main gathering spaces facilitates a sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Two sky-blue doors welcome visitors at the entrance.
Famed architect A. Quincy Jones designed the Calvin House in Tarzana, Los Angeles, in 1960.
“Building resilient is just common sense. The way you build, the landscape, the placement of the house have always been at the forefront for me,” Jørgensen adds.
“This time around, we have a house that was actually built for its surroundings,” Buttons says.
The front courtyard is flanked by Japanese maple trees—against the better judgment of Jørgensen. “They scare the hell out of me, to be honest,” he says. “They’re so flammable.” But similar ones stood next to the Bartons’ former house, he explains, and Buttons wanted to include them as a connection to the past.
The living room opens to a terrace made of four slabs of black concrete separated by rows of woolly thyme. A fire pit designed by Jørgensen’s firm and Adirondack chairs from Erin Martin Design provide an ideal setting for taking in the scenery, especially at night. “Strangely, the view here really didn’t change a lot,” says Buttons. “The fire came up behind us, jumped around, and spared a lot of the surroundings. I can’t imagine finding another place like it.”
In the kitchen, an 11-foot island is topped with Carrara marble and lined with Molar Stools from Blackman Cruz. All of the casework was done by Pacassa Studios.
The landing looks out on the dining nook below. Although the couple were required to build on their previous home’s footprint, they were allowed to increase the building’s overall square footage by 25 percent, which brought it to 2,316.
The steps are made of parallel-strand lumber that was left over after framing the house. “We hadn’t decided on the stair material, so we put these up to have something as placeholders,” says Jørgensen. “Buttons saw them and said, ‘We’re keeping these, right?’ ”
The couple’s bedroom features a platform bed designed and built by designer Brandon Jørgensen, along with a steel bench and a leather-and-brass chair, both from Erin Martin Design. The painting is by L.A. artist Donnie Molls, while the 3-Squared floor lamp is by Blackman Cruz. “In the morning, we take turns going down to get coffee,” says Buttons. “And then we lie in bed and read, looking at the trees. It’s heaven.”
Buttons and Ridgie in their living room. The armchair is from Atra, the sofa by Ochre, and the coffee table is a one-off work titled Broken Sunglasses, by Georges Charpentier. It’s modeled after the artist’s own pair, which were crumpled in a motorcycle accident. The white vase is by Dana Harel, the sculpture on the mantle is by Simon Toparovsky, and the rug from Aga John Rugs. The custom fixed windows and Fleetwood sliders throughout were installed by Vella Glass.
The dark steel gives way to a pale interior with reclaimed maple floors and marine-grade Russian birch walls and ceilings.
Sheathed in dark bronze corrugated steel, Buttons and Ridgie Barton’s boldly geometric home in California’s Napa Valley rises on the footprint of the retreat they lost to a wildfire in October 2017. Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design. A narrow path (below) leads to the recessed entrance.
Sheathed in dark bronze corrugated steel, Buttons and Ridgie Barton’s boldly geometric home in California’s Napa Valley rises on the footprint of the retreat they lost to a wildfire in October 2017.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In the rear courtyard, Steve spent three days demolishing a rock grotto, which had been installed in the 1970s, with a jackhammer. Its boulders found new life as hardscaping near the pool. “I’m glad we could repurpose those boulders,” Jessy says, “I hate adding to landfill.”
As part of a total upgrade of the plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems, the team cleared up much of the equipment that had cluttered the home’s exterior and disrupted its clean lines. Satellite dishes and AC hardware were taken down from the flat roof, exposed copper pipes were pried off the stucco walls, and a utility closet that formerly blocked a clerestory window was carted off. Additionally, a new urethane roof was put in to regulate heat.
The back patio was in a sorry state. The pool was crawling with algae, the concrete pavers were cracked, and most distressing of all, the slender wood posts supporting the roof had been clad in chunky 1980s tile. Jessy and Steve were anxious about what they might find once they were removed. “You never know what’s underneath,” Jessy says. Fortunately, the tiles came off easily and had actually protected the wood from the elements. French windows, added some years ago when the garage was illegally converted into a rental, were also discarded. “They had no business being there,” says Jessy, with a laugh.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Jessy and Steve were dismayed to find that the walnut plywood siding in the kitchen and dining area had been painted over. “You can’t strip that out,” says Jessy, an interior designer. “We had to replace it.” When they popped off the moldings at the foot of the counter, they discovered original recessed baseboards, which give the kitchen bar the appearance that it is floating.
Inside, tile flooring was replaced with concrete. The freestanding, kiva-style fireplace was in working condition when the couple bought the house, but the wall of windows behind it was obscured by plantation shutters and plastic treatments. Today, the living room is bathed in sunlight and new dual-pane glazing frames the Santa Rosa Mountains in the distance.
