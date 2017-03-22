Subscribe
NICOLEHOLLIS
A San Francisco Design Collective Reveals its Impeccably Cool Creative Studio
Nicole Hollis and her thriving design collective just completed a six-month renovation that transformed a 1920s industrial space...
Paige Alexus
Interior Design: Nicole Hollis
To call interior designer Nicole Hollis’s portfolio “eclectic” is an understatement.
Miyoko Ohtake