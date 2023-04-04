SubscribeSign In
Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.
Most of the lodges feature a mezzanine, or "tapanco," containing a sleeping loft and meditation space.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
The lofted bedroom remains open to the living area, lit by a window seat and opaque clerestory windows.
The double-height kitchen/dining/living area is finished primarily in concrete—but ash wood accents and large windows keep the atmosphere light.
