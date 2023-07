A carefully curated, shoppable "Gift Shoppe" is also stocked with custom-made, A-frame cabin-inspired goods, such as a Külhaus reusable water bottle to discourage the use of plastic bottles (proceeds go to KeepTahoeBlue.org), zero-waste fully insulated Triangle Tote (hand-sewn by the owner) to replace disposable shopping bags, and hand-crocheted Cabin Slippers made with vegan leather. Guests can easily pay via QR code.