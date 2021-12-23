Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Before: The lower level had a small patio near the door to Georgina's yoga studio.
Before: The lower level had a small patio near the door to Georgina's yoga studio.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
American architect Allison Ewing utilized cantilevered rooflines and terraces to emphasize the beauty of this family residence’s site in Virginia Beach, Virginia. "The building forms, detailing, and material selections all draw on the concept of shakkei," Ewing says.
American architect Allison Ewing utilized cantilevered rooflines and terraces to emphasize the beauty of this family residence’s site in Virginia Beach, Virginia. "The building forms, detailing, and material selections all draw on the concept of shakkei," Ewing says.
The Adachi Museum Garden in Yasugi, Japan, has been ranked as the country’s most beautiful garden for 18 consecutive years by the Journal of Japanese Gardening. The garden, which was designed according to shakkei principles, features rugged stones that evoke the craggy mountains in the distance.
The Adachi Museum Garden in Yasugi, Japan, has been ranked as the country’s most beautiful garden for 18 consecutive years by the Journal of Japanese Gardening. The garden, which was designed according to shakkei principles, features rugged stones that evoke the craggy mountains in the distance.
Genkō-an, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto, Japan, features two distinctly shaped windows that symbolize enlightenment (the circular window) and delusion (a neighboring square window). "The ‘borrowed landscape’ that is offered by these windows is carefully orchestrated—just as a painter would compose a painting," says Walker.
Genkō-an, a Zen Buddhist temple in Kyoto, Japan, features two distinctly shaped windows that symbolize enlightenment (the circular window) and delusion (a neighboring square window). "The ‘borrowed landscape’ that is offered by these windows is carefully orchestrated—just as a painter would compose a painting," says Walker.
A deck outside the loft offers another view of the archipelago.
A deck outside the loft offers another view of the archipelago.
“The Finnish keep all the pines, even very close to the house,” says Rickard, who emulated their approach. “In Sweden, they remove them because the trees are considered a danger. They can fall, you can get leaves on the roof.”
“The Finnish keep all the pines, even very close to the house,” says Rickard, who emulated their approach. “In Sweden, they remove them because the trees are considered a danger. They can fall, you can get leaves on the roof.”
Like the rocks, the trees on the property were left untouched.
Like the rocks, the trees on the property were left untouched.
“When you come in, you immediately get an understanding of the space, and that leads to a feeling of safety,
“When you come in, you immediately get an understanding of the space, and that leads to a feeling of safety,
Sunlight pours through a south-facing wall of glass at architect Rickard Rotstein’s weekend home in the Stockholm archipelago. The cladding is local sawn spruce painted with a solution of wood tar, boiled linseed oil, and balsamic turpentine.
Sunlight pours through a south-facing wall of glass at architect Rickard Rotstein’s weekend home in the Stockholm archipelago. The cladding is local sawn spruce painted with a solution of wood tar, boiled linseed oil, and balsamic turpentine.
The house is balanced atop a rocky slope. “Not one millimeter of rock was blasted away,” says Rickard, who deferred to the topography in his design.
The house is balanced atop a rocky slope. “Not one millimeter of rock was blasted away,” says Rickard, who deferred to the topography in his design.
The remodeled dwelling is nestled in Upper Nichols Canyon (also known as Miller Canyon), a popular residential area in the Hollywood Hills.
The remodeled dwelling is nestled in Upper Nichols Canyon (also known as Miller Canyon), a popular residential area in the Hollywood Hills.
A small, carved-out library nook is fitted with walls of floor-to-ceiling shelving.
A small, carved-out library nook is fitted with walls of floor-to-ceiling shelving.
The dining area is sited beside the kitchen—a space equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry. A wooden countertop cantilevers over the long, central island, offering additional space to gather and meal prep.
The dining area is sited beside the kitchen—a space equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry. A wooden countertop cantilevers over the long, central island, offering additional space to gather and meal prep.
Wide-plank hardwood floors run throughout the home, connecting the various living areas.
Wide-plank hardwood floors run throughout the home, connecting the various living areas.
Many of the living spaces open up to the expansive, concrete rear patio. The flat roof cantilevers over the space to create protection for al fresco dining.
Many of the living spaces open up to the expansive, concrete rear patio. The flat roof cantilevers over the space to create protection for al fresco dining.
In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.
In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the Woerner House is a dynamic theater of light and views.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
The residence receives all-day sun, which is particularly captivating when bathing the rooftop area in a late afternoon golden glow.
The residence receives all-day sun, which is particularly captivating when bathing the rooftop area in a late afternoon golden glow.
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Located within walking distance to the coastal village of Matanzas, the two Maralto cabins are named La Loica and La Tagua after local bird species.
Located within walking distance to the coastal village of Matanzas, the two Maralto cabins are named La Loica and La Tagua after local bird species.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
Filled with ample natural light and terrace access, this bedroom also includes an adjoining bath.
Filled with ample natural light and terrace access, this bedroom also includes an adjoining bath.
Inspired by northern Scandinavian homes, the geometric YUKON house comprises two interconnected and elevated structures: The larger volume houses the bedrooms and living spaces, while the smaller of the two contains a compact dining area and kitchen.
Inspired by northern Scandinavian homes, the geometric YUKON house comprises two interconnected and elevated structures: The larger volume houses the bedrooms and living spaces, while the smaller of the two contains a compact dining area and kitchen.
Proposed for a forest’s edge, the YORK house opens up to the outdoors with large sliding glass doors and multi-leveled terrace. A central block visually splits the four-bedroom home into two, creating a new twist on the traditional gable roof.
Proposed for a forest’s edge, the YORK house opens up to the outdoors with large sliding glass doors and multi-leveled terrace. A central block visually splits the four-bedroom home into two, creating a new twist on the traditional gable roof.

116 more saves

Set cover photo