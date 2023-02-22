SubscribeSign In
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
