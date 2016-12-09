The Large and Small Hexagonal Concrete Planters are $89.99 and $69.99, respectively.
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia &amp; Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
Organized around a central courtyard, the home’s three modules are oriented to maximize views of downtown Marfa; 20-foot-deep piers drilled below each concrete footing root the structure to the site and help stabilize it against West Texas winds, which can reach 120 miles per hour.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Great care was taken to ensure that all 20 bungalows have the smallest possible carbon footprint. The units, which were produced in Mexicali (30 minutes from Valle de Guadalupe) and moved to Valle de Guadalupe, were simply hooked up to electricity and water with the help of a local team. The steel structure was perfect for "elevating the skeleton of the room, which we named EcoLoft, to avoid contact with the soil," the architects explained. Couturier adds, "We read the surroundings and their traditions to integrate the local culture into our project." As a result, Endémico Resguardo Silvestre is not only eco-friendly, but also socially and culturally responsible.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
R-Zero crafted the tables and benches out of wood and metal. The chairs are Herman Miller.
It’s hard to believe that this idyllic house sited in a coastal coconut grove in Nandgaon, India, is a mere hour’s drive from bustling Mumbai. For architect Bijoy Jain, principal at Studio Mumbai Architects, making the most of the muggy locale meant opting for local materials to construct the airy home. The pool that runs between the home's two structures contrasts the choppy white-capped ocean with tranquil charm, making it a favorite spot for the vacationing family of four, who spend weekends here at the retreat.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
“There was the challenge of how to build appropriately on such a sublime and pristine site,” explains Pejic. “It is akin to building a house in a natural cathedral.”
An unadorned black façade echoes the homeowners’ brief but compelling instructions to the architects to design a house like a shadow.
A Rick Joy-designed home in the desert of Arizona.
The pool is sheltered on all sides by white plaster walls, a space envisioned by the architect as a volume that's "half terrace, half cool-water retreat...projected toward the canopy of the desert sky."
The pool is framed by angular concrete paths reflecting the natural geometry of the site.
The architects discreetly sunk a pool into the roof terrace of the old corral. In order to shade part of the terrace, the architects designed a freestanding sun shelter. So as not to damage the outer walls of the old building, a galvanized-steel frame is secured to the terrace floor. A bamboo-reed covering projects a soft, filtered light onto the outdoor living area below.
A lone saguaro marks the southwest corner of Thomas and Laura Hyland’s property, which is situated adjacent to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The structure’s main living volume is elevated and faced in glass, overlooking a descending pathway that leads to a pool tucked into the site.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
You'd never designed for special needs children before the Bancroft residence, how did you interpret the clients' needs? Jack Hawkins, architect: I would like to say I did tons of research, but I didn't. I went with the parents' lead. I took most of my design cues from them. They're the immediate caregivers, they know their children and about autism. They did all the research and told me what was important.
A padded steel-and-metal bench runs the width of the living room, crossing below the television and in front of a ten-foot-high window. Despite the many design compromises Church had to make to accommodate her limited budget, "windows were the only items not up for discussion... they were the most costly items in the house."
DuPont Corian sink - #Industrial #Loft
Selective D.I.YNix and Novak-Zemplinski made the narrow concrete sinks with tilted basins in the bathrooms. “We couldn’t find any sinks we liked,” says Nix. “So we decided to make our own. But those are the most expensive sinks ever, at least in terms of man-hours.” Novak-Zemplinski concurs—while they are happy with the way the sinks turned out, “one of the lessons we learned is that some things are not worth doing yourself.”
Designer Jason Wu collaborated with Brizo on this sleek matte black faucet.
Installed by a local vendor, the Corian sinks and bath combine to form a freestanding island in the upstairs bathroom, outfitted with fixtures by Ritmonio. A series of artworks by Tim, including a sculpture that emits a soft glow, accent the pristine space.
MARURU by SONOYA is a minimal space located in Wakayama, Japan, designed by kräfte. The owner of the boutique store wanted to completely renovate the shop. The store features a number of products, and showcasing the products properly became the main objective for the designer. One solution was to install hanger rails from the ceiling in order to keep more space on the floor. In addition, movable shelves were installed to allow for more flexibility.
Albed's very chic closet systems put regular old coat hangers to shame.
