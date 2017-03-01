Master Bedroom
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
The living room is furnished with a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Artemide, a Milo Baughman Recliner 74, a Morsø 7648 wood stove, and a Hampton rug by Capel Rugs.
Eye-catching patterned tile offers a bold focal point in the living room. Antique midcentury chairs and a credenza furnish the space. In the living room and beyond, the architects purposefully avoided an open floor plan in favor of a collection of traditionally defined spaces. “Every space has its own character and belongs to a whole simultaneously,” says project architect Atahualpa Hernandez Salazar.
Mews Industrial by Barber & Osgerby for Mutina, $20–50 per square foot With palette names like Fog, Pigeon, and Soot, the porcelain stoneware—rendered in versatile chevron, rectangular, and square shapes—reflects London’s landscape.
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. #design #interior #home #tile #mydomaine #bathroom
The white cedar board paneling in the interiors mimics the exterior; the ones inside are bleached for a lighter finish. Fixed glass picture windows are by Town & Country Glass. Unalam and JIG Design Build fabricated the staircase with ash risers on a single stringer, a Gray Organschi hallmark.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
The cantilevered deck juts out from the home. “You really feel like you’re floating,” Harnkess says.
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
At over 500 square feet, the house’s green roof may be its most powerful—and most expensive—environmental statement. It cost $8,000 to waterproof, and $7,000 to landscape. Water from the roof feeds the toilet and the garden’s watering system, and the garden itself insulates the house and keeps gas bills low in winter. Photo by Nic Granleese.
The Melbourne Home of Kim Victoria Wearne and Stuart Beer via the Design Files.
Located on a steep site with limited suitable building ground, the firm decided to cantilever the home over the hillside, which has the effect of helping the structure blend in with the landscape.
Staying at the Ace Hotel? Grab a coffee from Stumptown and relax in the lobby next door. Photo by Rush Jagoe. Read more about the design of this space at imbibemagazine.com/stumptown-new-orleans
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A gravel path leads to a guesthouse, where Trainor supplemented an existing garden of yuccas and palm trees with succulent aeoniums and flowering euphorbias.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
The knotty cedar cladding from Crenshaw Lumber was pretreated with an ebony stain from Timber Pro UV—twice on both sides—prior to being brought to the site, where it was left for eight weeks so that it could adjust to the moist seaside air before installation. “Cedar siding swells or shrinks when it gains or loses moisture while it reaches equilibrium with the content of the surrounding air,” says Michael. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
A dramatic departure from your typical cabin on the lake, this unique retreat adds shades of black to a tiny island awash with local color. A modern brick outdoor fireplace, tall and slim, is flanked by Philippe Starck’s outdoor chairs for Kartell for cozy fireside seating.
