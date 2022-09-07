Dwell House
The rear yard is ready for family and friends
View across the yard at dusk
BBQ, pizza oven and plenty of serving counter space - including an ice bucket.
Bench seating welcomes neighborhood interaction
Parking and arrival on a porus paved drive
Large bowls for succulent collecting
The bungalow make over includes a new porch, canopy and entry space...windows, siding and roof!
Plantings enhance architectural elements
Soft lighting welcomes
At dusk the fire and lighting extend the hours of use