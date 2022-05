The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built. In an effort to stay true to Breuer’s vision, renovation architect Matthew Hufft replaced graying cedar siding only where necessary; the rest was stripped with Peel Away 7. Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint in a satin finish was matched to Pantone 1665C to recreate the original MB Red.