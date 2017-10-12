Subscribe to Dwell
View of Kitchen and Stairs
Studiopietropoli created two houses on one site, each with fluid connections to the surrounding garden. A green roof creates a portico between them.
#CopperHouse
#modern
#corrugatedcopper
#patina
#transformation
#structure
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#lighting
#HudsonValley
#JaredDellaValle
#BernheimerArchitecture
#EdgelandHouse
#residence
#modern
#sunken
#pithouse
#landscape
#pool
#angles
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#structure
#BercyChenStudio
Six staircases, many open to outside light, serve as pathways between the private interior spaces.
#stairs
#angle
#wood
#lighting
#boldcolors
#tactile
#Brooklyn
#brownstone
#stairs
#light
#GeorgeBradleyArchitectureandDesign
#BuenaVista
#SanFrancisco
#California
From Back Patio
Four-year-old Ian plays in the courtyard, which is the center of family life in warmer months.
