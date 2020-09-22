Colorful decor in a model home offers a nice contrast to white walls and gray concrete flooring.
Soft, natural light flows in through glazed windows and doors.
A spacious main bedroom is dressed with desert-themed decor in one of the model homes.
A vaulted ceiling helps the main living area feel bright and expansive.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
Custom millwork units are strategically located in every space—including hallways—to provide ample storage for the growing family.
The entryway is tucked behind a thin steel wall, shielding it from the kitchen. The designers created a six-inch shelf on the kitchen side for storage.
The vertical lattice that surrounds the patio is made from ipe, a durable hardwood that will stand up to the elements throughout the years.
An Ingo Maurer Flotation light hangs over the Keiji Ashizawa-designed kitchen table, which is lined with Carl Hansen chairs.
Ashizawa’s background is in steelwork, so getting the staircase right was critical. It needed to be structurally sound, but not so big and bulky it would block the light from the patio. The clever use of a support rod in the middle of the structure allows for sturdy but lightweight steps.
The first floor houses a storage room, guest room, gym and garage, all built around the lush inner courtyard.
The Shelter team enjoy the breakfast nook. The kitchen is fully stocked, including a tasty variety of spices from Spicewalla, an offshoot of Chai Pani, an award-winning Indian street food restaurant in downtown Asheville.
The black walnut coffee table slides into under the couch for additional floor space.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
Montalba’s biggest challenge was making sure that his four-bedroom home didn't look too large from the street.
A linear skylight bathes the wall of the dressing room in natural light.
A look at one of three bedrooms located in the upper duplex.
Exposed beams continue into the upper-level kitchen. Sliding glass doors provide natural light and lead out to a private deck.
The loft-inspired living room features bookshelves made of salvaged wood along one wall. Exposed beams—also salvaged wood—run along the ceiling.
Built in 1905, this Brooklyn townhome underwent a gut renovation that transformed the three-story structure into a bright and airy double duplex. The larger residence occupies the top two floors and features handcrafted, gold-foil wallpaper that contrasts with wooden beams and floors.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
Black molding and velvet drapery enhance the library/study space, which includes a writer's nook in the corner. The space also includes a brick fireplace along the opposite wall.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
Bathroom
This revamped Montreal flat includes a rooftop sauna lined with torrified, or dried, cedar. Outfitted with glass paneling and oriented to capture views of Mount Royal, it is the ideal haven for this hardworking homeowner.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
A skylight brightens the shower area.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Mutina Phenomenon porcelain stoneware tiles line the bathroom walls and floors.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.