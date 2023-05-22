SubscribeSign In
With the doors and sliding glass wall both open, the home takes advantage of the breeze to remain cool.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
Living room, dining room and kitchen are connected to the outdoors through 5 sets of sliding doors.
