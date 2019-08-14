Greenfab’s recently built CleverHomes-designed custom prefab in El Granada, CA features a four-bedroom man house and an attached accessory dwelling unit.
Method Homes’ Method Cabin is one of their most popular models. Designed by Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, this customizable prefab series ranges from 1,200 to 2,800 square feet.
A custom 1,527-square-foot FabCab with an attached garage built in Cle Elum, Washington.
Shalina Kell is a graphic designer and a maker—and now she can add "tiny home builder" to her resume. The single mom lives with her teenage daughter in a lovely, light-filled, 350-square-foot tiny home in Sacramento that she built and designed herself.