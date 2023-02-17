When the doors are open, the large dining deck seems a part of the kitchen, making it easy to cook and entertain at the same time.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Poolside
the Summerhus
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The timber deck extends the living space outside to create an indoor/outdoor living environment.
Interior living
12 foot wide pivot door opens the indoor area to the large covered patio
Guests sit at the custom designed concrete and wood bench and screen.
The pool wraps around the southern side of the house.
The bathrooms are inspired by spa chambers and include Japanese-style soaking tubs.
Main Bath
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom at the opposite end of the gabled section mirrors the window design. A soaking tub provides a spot to unwind.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
The couple’s bathroom features a mineral composite tub from MTI.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.