Family / Dining
Family / Dining
The house is largely enclosed for privacy, but hints of the outdoors, with its tropical light, are always close by. A royal palm enclosed in concrete suggests the contained foliage of courtyards found in older San Juan homes.
The house is largely enclosed for privacy, but hints of the outdoors, with its tropical light, are always close by. A royal palm enclosed in concrete suggests the contained foliage of courtyards found in older San Juan homes.
dining kitchen and beyond
dining kitchen and beyond
Downtown Loft Apartment
Downtown Loft Apartment
Gregory and Caryn Katz are dwarfed beneath the cantilevered concrete overhang, which houses the bedroom on the upper level. The stackable glass doors that run beneath allow the house to open completely to the yard and swimming pool, soften the severity of the concrete, and blur the boundary between indoors and out.
Gregory and Caryn Katz are dwarfed beneath the cantilevered concrete overhang, which houses the bedroom on the upper level. The stackable glass doors that run beneath allow the house to open completely to the yard and swimming pool, soften the severity of the concrete, and blur the boundary between indoors and out.
Depending on where and how one is located, the sea view varies.
Depending on where and how one is located, the sea view varies.
Void space in the center generates the decent solution to make more seats viewing scenery.
Void space in the center generates the decent solution to make more seats viewing scenery.
Wide and spiral corridor bearing seating spaces embraces many diverse scenes from outdoors.
Wide and spiral corridor bearing seating spaces embraces many diverse scenes from outdoors.
Empty spaces in the center are embodied by stacking long and sequential spaces.
Empty spaces in the center are embodied by stacking long and sequential spaces.
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
House in Matosinhos is a minimal home located in Matosinhos, Portugal, created by nu.ma. The lot, where the house is inserted, has a non-regular shape, longitudinal, and perpendicular to the street Nossa Senhora da Conceição. It was important to keep the alignment of the house with the existing buildings in order to avoid formal irregularities within the street development. The interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. Due to the longitudinal nature of the lot, the architects proposed an internal yard at the center of the home to allow for natural light to enter the dining/living room and kitchen.
Natural materials are contrasted with the white surfaces.
Natural materials are contrasted with the white surfaces.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
Cloe chaise longues from Myyour surround the pool.
Cloe chaise longues from Myyour surround the pool.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
The kitchen features walnut flooring and custom lacquered millwork.
The kitchen features walnut flooring and custom lacquered millwork.
The open plan, high ceilings, and white walls all amplify the light that streams into the living room, accented with a Barcelona Couch by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll and two Blythe Pony Cube ottomans by Gus Design.
The open plan, high ceilings, and white walls all amplify the light that streams into the living room, accented with a Barcelona Couch by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll and two Blythe Pony Cube ottomans by Gus Design.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
“Conceptually, all of the spaces in the house are connected to the kitchen and dining area by the stairwell, the second-floor catwalk, or through the glass in the living room,” said Rasselet. The dining room’s walnut table and chairs are by Atelier LC2, and the Cliff light fixture is by Lambert & Fils.
“Conceptually, all of the spaces in the house are connected to the kitchen and dining area by the stairwell, the second-floor catwalk, or through the glass in the living room,” said Rasselet. The dining room’s walnut table and chairs are by Atelier LC2, and the Cliff light fixture is by Lambert & Fils.
Weinfeld’s cinematic streak is also evident in the home’s interiors: he designed the entertainment center in the media room. The rug is from Clatt Carpete & Cia. Throughout the house, the Strozenbergs use floor-to-ceiling curtains for privacy.
Weinfeld’s cinematic streak is also evident in the home’s interiors: he designed the entertainment center in the media room. The rug is from Clatt Carpete & Cia. Throughout the house, the Strozenbergs use floor-to-ceiling curtains for privacy.
Following the birth of their second daughter, Reinaldo and Piti Cóser knew they needed a bigger home that could provide domestic refuge from the relentless energy of São Paulo without separating them from it completely. After purchasing a site in the centrally located Jardim Europa neighborhood, they turned to architect and close friend Marcio Kogan to help them accomplish their dream. The resulting structure features a garden that is separated from the living room by only a sliding door, creating one large mixed-use living space. While this gives the home a feeling of tranquility, the rooftop deck yields intimate views of the city, reminding viewers of its nearby influence.
Following the birth of their second daughter, Reinaldo and Piti Cóser knew they needed a bigger home that could provide domestic refuge from the relentless energy of São Paulo without separating them from it completely. After purchasing a site in the centrally located Jardim Europa neighborhood, they turned to architect and close friend Marcio Kogan to help them accomplish their dream. The resulting structure features a garden that is separated from the living room by only a sliding door, creating one large mixed-use living space. While this gives the home a feeling of tranquility, the rooftop deck yields intimate views of the city, reminding viewers of its nearby influence.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter. That’s why they love the super-sleek Berlin domicile they constructed to have just the right lines—and a host of energy-saving features behind the scenes. The stainless-steel Bulthaup kitchen "cost as much as a small house," said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter. That’s why they love the super-sleek Berlin domicile they constructed to have just the right lines—and a host of energy-saving features behind the scenes. The stainless-steel Bulthaup kitchen "cost as much as a small house," said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
The U-shape courtyard-style house has a cantilevered roof that forms a sheltered outdoor living area—which allows breezes to flow directly into the living room when the doors are open.
The U-shape courtyard-style house has a cantilevered roof that forms a sheltered outdoor living area—which allows breezes to flow directly into the living room when the doors are open.
The pantry, kitchen, living, and dining room are in one seamless circulation that leads to a northern terrace and a central outdoor courtyard.
The pantry, kitchen, living, and dining room are in one seamless circulation that leads to a northern terrace and a central outdoor courtyard.

81 more saves

Set cover photo