Gerrit Rietveld
Rietveld Schröder House, Gerrit Rietveld, 1924, Utrecht, The Netherlands. An incongruous end to a block of traditional brick row houses on the edge of Utrecht, the Rietveld Schröder House of 1924 is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its radical innovation in domestic architecture. Developed by renowned Dutch architect and furniture designer Gerrit Rietveld for his client Truus Schröder-Schräder, the residence is the first large-scale declaration of De Stijl design ideals. The house is now maintained by the Centraal Museum Foundation, but Rietveld’s experimental use of materials, combined with the wear-and-tear from thousands of visitors each year, creates a demanding maintenance schedule. A Getty grant will support the development of a conservation management plan that balances sensitivity to the architect’s design intent with the building’s complex conservation needs. The project includes an oral history that will capture the knowledge of one of Rietveld’s assistants, who played a pivotal role in past interventions to the home, as well as the broad dissemination of the project research through a free online publication. Grant support: $140,000
Zig-zag Chair (1934), designed by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld. From the SFMoMA Collection; gift of Michael and Gabrielle Boyd. On display as part of the SFMoMA's 75 Years of Looking Forward: The Anniversary Show exhibit, on view through January 16, 2011.
Without traditional legs, the chair is made with four rectangular pieces of wood that are held together in a Z shape with dovetail joints. It is now produced by Cassina.
Here, Rietveld plays around with a model of experimental housing designs. Look closely and you can see tiny versions of his Zig Zag chair at the dining room table. He was the first to apply the concepts of De Stijl to architecture, designing the Rietveld Schröder House in 1924.
An early paper prototype of the Zig Zag chair. Miniscule models were made of paper and cardboard, and measured only five centimeters high.
