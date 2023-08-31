SubscribeSign In
Jennifer and Kenard Bunkley braved resident wildlife and the soaring cost of plywood as they demolished and rbuilt their vacation home in upstate New York.
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
A floor-to-ceiling window in the shower provides the feeling of showering outdoors.
Floor Plan of Halcyon by Fritz Tiny Homes
The “Tesla” doors can be hooked to the sides of the cabin; when closed, they have a seamless finish.
