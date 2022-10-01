Birds Birds Birds, 1992 Light source With 24 special halogen bulbs, each 10 W, produced exclusively for Ingo Maurer GmbH, only for use in the Birds product family. Luminous flux: 2400 lm, light efficiency: 10 lm/W, output: 240 kW/1000 h. Mean life: 1500 h. EEC C. Socket E27. The bulbs are mentioned as exception in the EU regulation 244/2009. Technical data For 230 or 125 volts, secondary output 24 volts. Canopy Ø 30 cm with built-in transformer. Dimensions Standard length 190 cm. Max. 300 cm, minimum length 130 cm. More info Complete with full set of bulbs, plus 6 spare bulbs. Not suited for rooms with high humidity. Dimmer recommended. Colours Cables in transparent or red/blue