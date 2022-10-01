SubscribeSign In
Birds Birds Birds, 1992 Light source With 24 special halogen bulbs, each 10 W, produced exclusively for Ingo Maurer GmbH, only for use in the Birds product family. Luminous flux: 2400 lm, light efficiency: 10 lm/W, output: 240 kW/1000 h. Mean life: 1500 h. EEC C. Socket E27. The bulbs are mentioned as exception in the EU regulation 244/2009. Technical data For 230 or 125 volts, secondary output 24 volts. Canopy Ø 30 cm with built-in transformer. Dimensions Standard length 190 cm. Max. 300 cm, minimum length 130 cm. More info Complete with full set of bulbs, plus 6 spare bulbs. Not suited for rooms with high humidity. Dimmer recommended. Colours Cables in transparent or red/blue
Bulb, 1966 by Ingo Maurer, Kaiserstrasse 47 Munich
