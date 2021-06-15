The bright, open interior features a zero-step entry, 33-inch-wide doorways, a curbless shower, and backing in the shower and beside the toilet for future grab bars.
The use of consistent and contrasting flooring minimizes disorientation, and decks are accessed via zero-step thresholds. “More and more, I’m having talks with clients about flexible homes,” Wylie says. “They want homes that will work now and for future needs.”
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Soap-washed pine flooring features throughout the home.
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
Each Getaway location features multiple cabins (complete with picnic tables and fire pits) that are spaced far enough apart to preserve privacy.
Two of chef André Chiang’s restaurants have appeared on the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. So it makes sense that at his new home in Taiwan, which he largely designed himself, the kitchen takes center stage. To outfit it, André worked with Vipp, the maker of everything from the black steel island and stainless-steel countertops to the faucets, cabinets, shelves, pendant light fixtures—even the tea kettle and trash bin.
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter. That’s why they love the super-sleek Berlin domicile they constructed to have just the right lines—and a host of energy-saving features behind the scenes. The stainless-steel Bulthaup kitchen "cost as much as a small house," said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
"It was rundown, dark, and divided," recalls Masaaki of his first impression of the warehouse, the ground floor of a multistory apartment building. But after some thought, Masaaki, a Japanese-born architect, and Esther, an artist from Minorca, realized that owning the combined 2,700 square feet would allow them to headquarter Mas-aqui, the architecture and design firm they were planning to start, on-site. They bought the property and within months transformed it into a bright, modern live/work space.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
The recessed area in the wooden deck can be used for a fire pit or a vegetable garden.
Durable, economical, and easy to build, the simple A-frame was once the must-have midcentury vacation home. Today, the classic retreat has been propelled back to popularity, thanks largely to photo-centric platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. Read on for 20 charming A-frame homes that caught our eye.
Each unit features a queen-size Nectar mattress, Baltic birch wood flooring, optional LED lighting, and ample storage. Wi-Fi and a single solar-powered battery come stock.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
The kitchen island of OCM House was custom-built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
This kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly low-energy appliances. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
A custom concrete sink is illuminated with sconces from Apparatus Studio.
When the wall behind the sink had to be thickened for plumbing, the firm used it as an opportunity to add more shelving.
In the guest bathroom, another new skylight is wrapped in white oak. The counter is Fossil Black Stone and the sconces are Allied Maker.
Before: A 90s-era tub speaks to the mishmash of time periods found throughout the apartment.
“We came up with the idea of making it feel like almost a cave or a tunnel,” says Greenwald. The blackened steel shelving stores cookbooks close to hand, and also disguises a support column.
The kitchen island received blackened steel supports at the seating end, and a marble stone top.
The timber used in the scaffolding and off-cuts from the framing were kept and redeployed for furniture and accents on the walls—such as the timber block in the primary kitchen.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
This remodel of a 1959 ranch-style house in Madison Park by SHED features new green space, an exterior deck for entertaining, and a built-in fire pit.
With the home’s glass walls pulled open, the patio and fire pit become an extension of the dining room.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
The front door and foyer will make gains not only in aesthetics, but functionality as well. Here, at the Artery Residency by Hufft, a large wood door welcomes visitors while the foyer acts as a buffer zone to the main living areas.
