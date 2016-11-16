Fixtures by Naoto Fukasawa for Aboutwater, a collaboration between Boffi and Fantini, adorn the Villeroy & Boch tub.
In the master bedroom, a Hästens bed is paired with an AJ sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. A vintage poster for the 1968 French film Stolen Kisses is a nod to Fabian’s career in advertising, as well as the time period in which the apartment was built.
Fabian and Dorothee Heine’s renovation began and ended with a particular kitchen system. Almost a year before finding the flat they would call home, the Hamburg-based couple decided upon a matte black Vipp kitchen that Fabian had glimpsed in the window of the company’s Copenhagen showroom. The island serves as a generous workspace for Fabian to prepare dishes with her son Morten.
For their kitchen, Fabian and Dorothee Heine selected a steel countertop to contrast the matte-black island and cabinets from Vipp. At mealtimes, the family gathers at a Bigfoot table from e15, which is surrounded by vintage Eames shell chairs.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?