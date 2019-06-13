Stories

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Party-Ready Dining Rooms
Dinner party, anyone? Take a look at the crowd-pleasing dining rooms from the Dwell community that caught our editor's eye this...
Samantha Daly
Split the Difference
When the plan to add a second story to a century-old Montreal house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André ...
Miyoko Ohtake