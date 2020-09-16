The hotel's interiors emphasizes the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen. The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni, Park Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.