Since the main living space has to function as both a bedroom and a family room, Krastev and Nikolova make do without a couch. When the family watches TV or reads, they cozy up on the bed or sit on the built-in bench, which also serves as a dining and play area. “When in a limited space, you have to really think: What do we do in this room, what do we need?” says Krastev. “Do we really need a coffee table?” In their case, the answer was no.