Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti, along with resident Robert Stroj, designed most of the furnishings in the house, including the speakers, wall cabinet, and dining table. The beanbag pouffes are by Slacker Sack and the Chair-One dining chairs are by Konstantin Grcic for Magis. The stucco used on the walls was custom made from a mixture of white concrete, coral sand, dune sand, and lime.