SubscribeSign In
Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.
Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
In the tiled master bathroom, the boys get their own sink.
In the tiled master bathroom, the boys get their own sink.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.