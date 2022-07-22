SubscribeSign In
The interior ground floor walls are painted with plaster to provide a subtle texture.
The timber exterior mimics the Japanese practice of Shou Sugi Ban.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
