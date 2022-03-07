"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
A landscaped garden includes bright sculptures by late artist Brother Mel Meyer.
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
The cabins and sauna that architect Zane Tetere-Sulce designed for the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort are clad with Cor-Ten steel and glass.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
Emilio Fuscaldo sits in the garden outside the brick house that he designed for himself and his partner, Anna Krien, on a small subdivided lot in Coburg, a suburb north of Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Nic Granleese.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
A washer-dryer is hidden behind the cabinetry in the kitchen, where there's a compact electric cooktop and a refrigerator set into an arched recess in the wall.